As usual, there will be four days of on-track action at Mount Panorama culminating in the Great Race on Sunday.

This year, the Bathurst 1000 will start slightly later than last year, with the lights set to go out at 11:45am AEDT.

Supercars will first hit the track for the first two of six hour-long practice sessions on Thursday afternoon.

As usual, Friday will consist of two more practice sessions followed by qualifying at 4:10pm.

Practice concludes with two more sessions on Saturday ahead of the Top 10 Shootout at 5:05pm on Saturday evening.

The warm-up will take place at 8:30am on Sunday ahead of the Great Race start.

Super2, V8 SuperUtes, Touring Car Masters, Carrera Cup and GR Cup fill the undercard.

While track action doesn’t start until Thursday, activations kick off as early as Tuesday with the new Fan Fest in the Bathurst CBD between 3pm and 8pm.

The Street Party, which includes Track to Town and the finals of the Pirteck Pit Stop Challenge, will take place back in town on Wednesday, again between 3pm and 8pm.

2025 Repco Bathurst 1000 schedule (All times AEDT)