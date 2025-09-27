The application under Section 9 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act (ATSIHP Act) was submitted on August 5.

Per the Western Advocate, the application stems from the undertaking of “a funerary ceremony” for a Wiradyuri Lore Man that took place on November 26, 2022.

Under the act, Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt, has the power to protect an area or objects deemed to be of significance and under threat.

The Minister has denied the application in an outcome that has been welcomed by Bathurst Regional Council General Manager, David Sherley.

“Council submitted a response to the application in the third week of August, upon seeking an extension from the Federal Government department to appropriately provide an answer to the claim. Council was not in support of the application,” he said.

“Senator Watts, Minister for the Environment and Water, noted that the specified area is not a significant Aboriginal area to satisfy the purposes of Section 9 of the ATSIHP Act.

Full Credit to the Noise - Your light-hearted take on motorsport’s biggest news Click here to listen

“This is a pleasing result and supports Council’s position in regard to Mount Panorama/Wahluu.”

A push to have McPhillamy Park classified as a sacred site first came to light via a report in The Australian back in March, which was swiftly slammed by the Central West Aboriginal Corporation.