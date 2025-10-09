The #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro clocked a 2:06.8395s on its eighth lap of Mount Panorama before rain fell at the top of The Mountain.

David Russell was second in the #31 PremiAir Racing Camaro, just 0.1461s in arrears in the car he’ll share with James Golding.

Will Davison’s co-driver Tony D’Alberto was third and 0.6345s off the pace in the Shell-V Power-backed #17 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang.

The inclement conditions meant the contest over who was fastest effectively ended just 20 minutes into the session.

Practice 1 pace-setters Walkinshaw Andretti United continued their speed into Practice 2. Ryan Wood’s off-sider Jayden Ojeda was fourth fastest in the Truck Assist-supported #2 Mustang.

Behind them, David Reynolds’ teammate Lee Holdsworth was fifth in the Tradie #20 Team 18 Camaro.

The session featured two noteworthy incidents. The first for Cameron McLeod, who went off at McPhillamy Park and swiped the tyre wall.

The hit plucked the right wing mirror from the Supaglass #4 Matt Stone Racing Camaro

Moments later, Harri Jones lost control of his car at the penultimate turn and slapped the outside wall to bring out the red flag.

Despite the rain, there were no major moments to speak of in the second half of the session.

Supercars will resume on Friday with Practice 3 at 10:05am AEDT. Practice 4 gets underway at 1:05pm AEDT before Qualifying at 4:10pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship, Repco Bathurst 1000 Practice 2