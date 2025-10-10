The #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro snuck in a 2:04.9763s on his final flying lap to edge out the #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang of Ryan Wood.

Feeney’s teammate Will Brown was third in the #88 while Cameron Waters put the #6 Tickford Racing Mustang fourth fastest.

David Reynolds was the best of the rest in the Chevrolet ranks, putting the #20 Team 18 Camaro fifth fastest.

The hour-long session ran without incident until the final 10 minutes when Team 18 driver Anton De Pasquale slapped Griffins Bend wall just hours after completing a rebuild on the #18 Camaro following its Practice 2 crash.

De Pasquale wasn’t the only driver to clip the wall. Macauley Jones suffered a similar fate in the #96 Brad Jones racing Camaro.

Anton and Macca slam the wall one after the other at Griffins Bend

Both drivers immediately returned to the pit lane after their incidents.

“Everything looks okay, the steering was still straight,” said Team 18 team principal Adrian Burgess.

“The left rear wheel was buckled, the left front had a few marks on it. I think you get nine lives and I think we’re using a few up this weekend already.

“Anyway, hopefully that’s the end of the drama and we’ll see what she’s like on greens (new tyres) now.

“Last night was 56g, that was 21g. Yeah, we’re racking them up actually.”

Practice 4 for the Repco Supercars Championship at the Repco Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 1:05pm.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Practice 3