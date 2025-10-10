The #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro snuck in a 2:04.9763s on his final flying lap to edge out the #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang of Ryan Wood.
Feeney’s teammate Will Brown was third in the #88 while Cameron Waters put the #6 Tickford Racing Mustang fourth fastest.
David Reynolds was the best of the rest in the Chevrolet ranks, putting the #20 Team 18 Camaro fifth fastest.
The hour-long session ran without incident until the final 10 minutes when Team 18 driver Anton De Pasquale slapped Griffins Bend wall just hours after completing a rebuild on the #18 Camaro following its Practice 2 crash.
De Pasquale wasn’t the only driver to clip the wall. Macauley Jones suffered a similar fate in the #96 Brad Jones racing Camaro.
Anton and Macca slam the wall one after the other at Griffins Bend 💥
Anton and Macca slam the wall one after the other at Griffins Bend 💥
Both drivers immediately returned to the pit lane after their incidents.
“Everything looks okay, the steering was still straight,” said Team 18 team principal Adrian Burgess.
“The left rear wheel was buckled, the left front had a few marks on it. I think you get nine lives and I think we’re using a few up this weekend already.
“Anyway, hopefully that’s the end of the drama and we’ll see what she’s like on greens (new tyres) now.
“Last night was 56g, that was 21g. Yeah, we’re racking them up actually.”
Practice 4 for the Repco Supercars Championship at the Repco Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 1:05pm.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Practice 3
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/Co-driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.9763
|51.0031
|2
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.0104
|0.0341
|0.0341
|3
|1
|William Brown/Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.0547
|0.0784
|0.0443
|4
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.0682
|0.0919
|0.0135
|5
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.1042
|0.1279
|0.036
|6
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.1210
|0.1447
|0.0168
|7
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.1597
|0.1834
|0.0387
|8
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.2040
|0.2277
|0.0443
|9
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3005
|0.3242
|0.0965
|10
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.3369
|0.3606
|0.0364
|11
|17
|Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3518
|0.3755
|0.0149
|12
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.3972
|0.4209
|0.0454
|13
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4070
|0.4307
|0.0098
|14
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5455
|0.5692
|0.1385
|15
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6085
|0.6322
|0.063
|16
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.6241
|0.6478
|0.0156
|17
|888
|Craig Lowndes/Zach Bates
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6501
|0.6738
|0.026
|18
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6786
|0.7023
|0.0285
|19
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7594
|0.7831
|0.0808
|20
|5
|Rylan Gray/Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.9098
|0.9335
|0.1504
|21
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9241
|0.9478
|0.0143
|22
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0375
|1.0612
|0.1134
|23
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2205
|1.2442
|0.183
|24
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3233
|1.347
|0.1028
|25
|100
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3974
|1.4211
|0.0741
|26
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.4206
|1.4443
|0.0232
|27
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.6461
|1.6698
|0.2255
