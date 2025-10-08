The network has revealed an opening package that covers off the biggest moments in the history of the Great Race.

Those moments include Dick Johnson colliding with the rock, Jim Richards and Mark Skaife’s controversial 1992 victory, Marcos Ambrose vs Greg Murphy at The Cutting, Fabian Coulthard’s wild rollover at The Chase, Chaz Mostert’s incredible 2014 win and more.

Seven’s coverage of the Bathurst 1000 will be led by Mel McLaughlin and Mark Beretta, along with the likes of Jack Perkins, Emma Freedman and Chris Stubbs.

Thursday’s coverage is exclusive to Fox Sports and Kayo, with Seven’s coverage kicking off at 10am AEDT on Friday.