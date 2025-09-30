The network will broadcast 26 hours of live coverage from Friday to Sunday across its Seven, 7mate and 7plus Sport platforms.

Its on-air team will be led by experienced sports hosts Mel McLaughlin and Mark Beretta.

Blanchard Racing Team co-driver Jack Perkins will provide expert analysis, while Emma Freedman and Chris Stubbs will add colour and news reporting.

Track sessions will be handled by the Supercars TV team, which includes Mark Skaife and Neil Crompton in commentary, and Mark Larkham, Chad Neylon, and Riana Crehan in the pit lane.

New for 2025 is a preview show to be broadcast on Sunday October 5 featuring Perkins and fellow co-drivers Garth Tander and Mark Winterbottom.

The program will include guest appearances from reigning Bathurst 1000 winners Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, and Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters.

“Once again, Seven has lined up an incredible broadcast team to lead viewers through 26 hours of live and free coverage,” said Seven’s head of motorsport Angela Rampal.

“It’s going to be massive, and we cannot wait to present every thrilling moment, live and free all weekend long on Seven and 7plus Sport.”

Seven’s motorsport offering in the lead-up to the Great Race will also include the premiere of a documentary on Australian rally champion Molly Taylor.

Titled Drive Like a Girl and airing at 11:00am on Monday October 6, the 45-minute documentary will detail Taylor’s journey in motorsport.

“Sometimes just being fast isn’t enough. We wanted to show the reality of motorsport as a full-time job and the highs and lows that are part of the territory,” said Taylor.

“It’s tough for everyone regardless of gender. Crossing the finish line first is always the goal but when you’re a woman competing for the top step of the podium, it isn’t.”

Taylor was previously part of Seven’s Bathurst 1000 team but has not been named in this year’s line-up.

TV broadcast times on Seven:

SUNDAY, 5 OCTOBER

Repco Bathurst 1000 Preview Show

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

12.00pm on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

12.00pm on 7mate and 7plus Sport

Perth

4.00pm on Seven and 7plus Sport

MONDAY, 6 OCTOBER

Drive Like A Girl

Sydney and Melbourne

11.00am on 7mate and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

10.00am on 7mate and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

10.30am on 7mate and 7plus Sport

Perth

8.00am on 7mate and 7plus Sport

TUESDAY, 7 OCTOBER

Repco Bathurst 1000 Preview Show: Encore

National

9.00am on 7mate and 7plus Sport

FRIDAY, 10 OCTOBER

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Practice

Sydney and Melbourne

10.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

9.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

9.30am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Perth

7.00am live on 7mate and 7plus Sport

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Practice/Qualifying/Supports

Sydney and Melbourne

12.00pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

11.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

11.30am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Perth

9.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

SATURDAY 11 OCTOBER

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Practice

Sydney and Melbourne

10.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

9.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

9.30am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Perth

7.00am live on 7mate and 7plus Sport, 9.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Practice/Supports

Sydney and Melbourne

1.00pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

12.00pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

12.30pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Perth

10.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Top 10 Shootout

Sydney and Melbourne

4.30pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

3.30pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

4.00pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Perth

1.30pm live on Seven and 7plus Sport

SUNDAY 12 OCTOBER

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Top 10 Shootout Encore

National

1.20am on Seven and 7plus Sport

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Supports/Warm Up

Sydney and Melbourne

7.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

6.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

6.30am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Perth

4.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Repco Bathurst 1000 – Race

Sydney and Melbourne

10.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Brisbane

9.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Adelaide

9.30am live on Seven and 7plus Sport

Perth

7.00am live on Seven and 7plus Sport