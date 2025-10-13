They are the preliminary results being hailed by Supercars in the wake of a thrilling Great Race won by Grove Racing’s Matt Payne and Garth Tander.

Supercars CEO James Warburton sent a note to teams this morning trumpeting “blockbuster results across every platform”.

That’s based on early metrics delivered by the coverage on Seven, its streaming service 7Plus and Fox Sports/Kayo Sports.

According to the note, 7plus recorded its biggest streaming day this year outside of the AFL Grand Final, with over 205 million minutes streamed on 7plus.

Total average audience (television and 7plus) was up 35 percent year-on-year on uncorrected times, while the total streaming audience doubled year-on-year.

Subsequently released numbers have the race’s total national reach on Seven at 3.959 million and audience at 1.493 million, up from 3.4 million and 1.22 million achieved last year.

That placed the Bathurst 1000 third overall for free-to-air programs on Sunday and first among non-news programming.

Those numbers could yet increase further once the spill-over into Seven’s 6pm news slot is factored in.

Fox Sports also provided an early reach estimate of 1.2 million viewers across both broadcast and streaming platforms, with final numbers expected to grow further once full data is available.

It also marked the biggest streaming on Kayo ever for Supercars, while the telecast averaged 459,000 people across the race on Foxtel Platforms.

Supercars also hailed the numbers produced by its own digital platforms, including a claim its website traffic was up 40 percent year-on-year, as well as a strong crowd at the circuit.