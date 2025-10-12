Soon after Broc Feeney crashed the #88 Red Bull Ampol entry out of contention at Forrest’s Elbow on lap 124, the sister car’s race began to unravel.

Will Brown took the subsequent Safety Car restart in fifth place but lost out to Grove Racing’s Kai Allen at Hell Corner.

The battle turned sour when Brown fumbled a pass on Allen at The Chase and sent both cars off the road.

That left Brown 12th and with a five-second penalty – an obstacle that became academic a short time later when the #1 Camaro speared into the tyre wall at Griffins Bend on lap 131.

The contact left the car with its bonnet hanging off and its rear wing missing, leaving Brown to limp back to the pit lane.

Debris from Brown’s crash triggered the race’s fourth Safety Car intervention, sending the leading cars to pit lane ahead of a final sprint to the finish.