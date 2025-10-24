The pair’s triumph in the #100 Grove Racing Ford Mustang at Mount Panorama marked Payne’s first Bathurst win and Tander’s sixth, adding another chapter to his legendary career.

CLICK HERE to get yours today

The race, which began with Payne and Tander starting from 18th on the grid, saw them steadily climb the order through consistent pace and clever strategy.

A chaotic closing stage, including a clash between Cooper Murray and James Golding, handed the win to Payne and Tander after Golding received a five-second penalty.

The victory was a blend of youthful energy and veteran experience, securing a memorable result for Grove Racing.

To commemorate the achievement, Authentic Collectables is releasing models of the winning Mustang in three scales: 1:12, 1:18, and 1:43.

Gold Coast 500 Greenroom Afterparty at Cali Beach - Sunday 26th October. VIP Booths available - Click here

The 1:12 and 1:18 editions will include added display features, such as a scale replica of the Peter Brock Trophy and themed posters, while the 1:43 model will feature detailed interior elements.

In addition to the models, Authentic Collectables is offering a signed limited edition print and a large collectors’ medallion.

The print, measuring A1 and printed on high-quality 250gsm matte art stock, will be hand-signed by Payne and Tander and individually numbered.

The medallion, shaped in the Grove Racing ‘O’ and presented in a clear acrylic display, also includes a numbered certificate of authenticity and can be displayed from either side.

Fans keen to secure their piece of Bathurst history can pre-order the items through the Speedcafe store. To buy your scale replica, CLICK HERE.