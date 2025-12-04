The Blanchard Racing Team announced oil giant Liqui Moly and car equipment manufacturer Blahst as co-naming rights for the #3 Ford Mustang.

The deal is a two-year commitment to the Cameron car, who signed an extension with the team earlier this year to continue into 2026.

“Securing Liqui Moly and Blahst on multi-year deals is a pivotal moment in the evolution of Blanchard Racing Team,” said Blanchard Racing Team boss Tim Blanchard.

“It marks a distinct shift from establishing our place in the category to genuinely growing our commercial and competitive footprint.

“Having a global giant like Liqui Moly commit for three years, alongside an aggressive, growing brand like Blahst for two, provides the stability we need to build for the future.

“It allows us to invest in our people and our performance with absolute confidence, knowing we have strong, long-term backing.

“This is about taking the next step up as an organisation and ensuring we have the resources to compete at the highest level.”

Blanchard Racing Team commercial manager Mitch Brittain hailed the announcement.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Liqui Moly and Blahst as our co-naming rights partners,” said Brittain.

“To have Liqui Moly and Blahst on board for multiple seasons is a massive boost for everyone in the team.

“Liqui Moly has been a fantastic supporter of motorsport globally, and their passion for racing matches our own.

“Stepping up to this level of partnership for the next three years shows just how committed they are to the sport and our team.

“Equally, bringing Blahst onboard in such a significant capacity for two seasons is incredibly exciting.

“The energy they bring is contagious, and we are looking forward to bringing their brand to life at race tracks around the country.

“It’s a thrill to have such dynamic partners in our corner as we focus on fighting for results on the track.”

The team will reveal its new livery before the season opener.