The second BRT seat was the last, in terms of full-time drives, to be formally confirmed for next season.

Rookie Cameron has long been expected to be retained by the Ford team, although a potential curveball did emerge with Will Davison’s impending split with Dick Johnson Racing.

That prompted speculation that Davison could be in the frame at BRT, however the team has now confirmed that it will indeed partner Cameron with new signing James Golding.

Cameron joined the team ahead of the Australian Grand Prix this year as a replacement for Aaron Love, who was axed after the opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“Aaron has shown great growth across his first season with us, and it’s been really rewarding to see his confidence and speed develop round by round,” said BRT co-owner Tim Blanchard.

“We’re finishing the year on a strong note, and it’s important we continue that trajectory into 2026.

“Retaining Aaron gives us stability and a solid foundation to keep building on the progress we’ve made as a team.”

Golding and Cameron will head into the new season with support from incoming Ford homologation team Triple Eight, which has inked an exclusive technical partnership with BRT.

“I’ve learnt a lot in my first full year in Supercars, and I feel like we’ve made big steps forward as a team,” said Cameron.

“Every round I’ve become more comfortable in the car and more confident out on track.

“The team has given me the tools and support to keep improving, and we’ve got a really good thing going heading into next year.

“I’m stoked to continue working with everyone at BRT and to push for even stronger results in 2026.”