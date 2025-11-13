Davison was informed two weeks ago by Dick Johnson Racing that he would not be retained for 2026, despite being in the first season of a two-year contract.

The devastating news – which was followed by confirmation DJR has signed teen Rylan Gray to replace him – came after repeated reassurances that his position was safe.

Davison spent the following days competing in the Noosa Triathlon and has been fielding plenty of enquiries about his future with just two events of the current season remaining.

“I’ve kept pretty busy,” Davison told Speedcafe ahead of this weekend’s Sandown 500, during which he’ll chalk up his 600th Supercars Championship race start.

“I went through a similar situation in COVID [when 23Red Racing suddenly shut down] and it’s fascinating some of the calls you get and some of the things that happen.

“It’s not new to me, I’m very experienced in this sport, I understand the realities of the game we’re in, I’ve survived 600 races now, the highs, the lows, the games, the politics.

“I don’t dwell on things too long, I move forwards quite quickly, but of course it’s a monumental chapter in my life that’s likely coming to an end.”

Davison stopped short of declaring retirement from full-time Supercars driving but is facing that reality with the Blanchard Racing Team poised to confirm Aaron Cameron in the last available seat.

That appears to leave Davison in a busy co-driver market, having declined an offer from DJR to remain with the Ford squad as a part-timer.

“I need to really decide with what’s available, what I really want to do. A lot of people have been reaching out anyway the last month, but I was committed to continue,” he said.

“Timing was tricky, but honestly just working through it all now, not making any emotional decisions, just trying to take my time.

“I’m focused on finishing my last two races, reflecting on my career, my 600 races, and really cherishing every moment in and out of the car with all the people in this sport.

“The fans, the crew members you work with and take for granted all these years, coming in and out of the paddock, good moods, bad moods, all the stuff we deal with.

“In reality, I’ve got perspective. It’s a beautiful sport full of amazing people, but it’s highly intense, highly emotional.

“It wasn’t expected, it wasn’t my plan, but you move forwards and be grateful for every moment you’ve had.”

While nothing is locked in, Davison flagged the potential to spread his wings next year, competing in events he has been unable to amid his Supercars commitments.

“I’m hanging to do Finke, Goodwood, Walter Hayes historic Formula Ford racing, get back in some GT cars, stuff that I haven’t been able to do,” he said.

“I’ve already had chats already that I wouldn’t have otherwise had, but it’s all pretty light-hearted stuff.

“There’s things I’m excited about. I’ve had people contact me to mentor their kids in other categories, in Super2.

“But I’ve just got to work out from my professional race driver point of view where I’m at. I’ve just got to get through these races, enjoy them, and not just jump on anything emotionally.

“I back myself regardless that things happen for a reason, and I’m excited for the next chapter, whatever role it is, in the paddock, not in the paddock, disappearing completely…

“I still know I have a lot to offer as a driver. It’s been a tricky year, but I still know where I sit when things are right, so hopefully we can finish on a positive on that front.

“I’ve always spoken about how proud I am representing DJ (Dick Johnson) and the legacy and the brand, it’s something very close to my heart. I just want to finish off on a good note.”