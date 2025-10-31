As revealed by Speedcafe this morning, DJR has elected to cut the 43-year-old from its full-time line-up for 2026.

While the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will be a sought after co-driver, it won’t be at DJR following a complete parting of ways.

A DJR statement claims “both parties agree the time is right to pursue new opportunities”.

DJR is yet to name a replacement for Davison, although Super2 Series leader Rylan Gray has been heavily linked to the seat.

The decision on Davison’s future comes with two rounds of the 2025 season remaining, including the upcoming Sandown event that will include his 600th career race start.

“I’ve had two great stints with this team, and I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together. It’s the right time for both of us to move forward,” said Davison.

“To achieve 600 starts at Sandown – a track that means so much to my family – is special. I’ll be giving it everything across these final two rounds.”

Davison’s 20-year career as a full-time Supercars driver began at DJR, spending three seasons with the team from 2006 before returning in 2021.

“Will’s been family to us, and that won’t change. He’s a champion and a true professional,” said Dick Johnson.

“These last two rounds, we’ll be doing everything we can to send him off with the results

he deserves. That’s what you do for blokes like Will.”

Davison joins fellow Supercars stalwarts James Courtney and Nick Percat in heading for retirement at the conclusion of the 2025 season.