Grove has pounced on the Gold Coast-based South Australian, who retired from full-time driving at the end of 2024 before linking with Nick Percat at MSR.

Whether he will partner with Matt Payne or Kai Allen at Grove Racing is unclear.

The Penrite-backed team announced the departure of incumbent co-driver Dale Wood this week, while it’s also likely to lose Garth Tander to TV commentary duties.

Tander’s TV gig is yet to be confirmed but retirement from co-driving off the back of his sixth Great Race victory appears on the cards amid a mooted shake-up of the broadcast.

Australia’s international sportscar ace Matt Campbell is also known to be on Grove’s radar amid its co-driver conundrum.

Campbell raced for the squad in the Bathurst 1000 in 2021 and ’22, having been given his first Supercars chance at forerunner Kelly Racing in ’16 before moving to Triple Eight in ’17.

The Bathurst winning team is just one player in a rapidly unfolding co-driver market that involves almost every outfit on the grid.

An annual migration into the co-driver ranks is this year led by the availability of Percat, James Courtney, most likely Will Davison, Richie Stanaway and Jaxon Evans.

SCT Motorsport outcast Evans was this week confirmed alongside Ryan Wood at Walkinshaw Andretti United, replacing Jayden Ojeda amid his full-time chance at PremiAir Racing.

WAU has also retained Fabian Coulthard to pair with Chaz Mostert.

Courtney, who continues to insist he has no deal locked in, has long been tipped to land at Team 18, where Lee Holdsworth is on a two-year deal.

The biggest unanswered question is whether Jamie Whincup will continue to mix co-driving with his Triple Eight MD duties, having again declared he’d review his future this year.

The team is expected to retain Scott Pye, while Percat has also been linked to the expanding squad amid his retirement from full-time driving.

Varying degrees of uncertainty remain throughout the grid including at Erebus Motorsport, which must find a replacement for Jobe Stewart amid his ascension to a full-time drive.

Erebus boss Barry Ryan has declared a desire to retain Jarrod Hughes, who like Stewart made his Supercars Championship debut with the team as a co-driver this year.

Dick Johnson Racing and PremiAir are meanwhile both set to continue with their existing co-driver line-ups in the wake of changes to their full-time rosters.

PremiAir today announced David Russell and Nash Morris will continue, while DJR is sticking with Todd Hazelwood and Tony D’Alberto, who will return to the team for an 11th year.

Davison, who is yet to declare his full-time career over, opted to cut ties with DJR completely rather than be demoted to co-driving duties at the squad and looms as a wildcard in the market.