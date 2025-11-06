DJR confirmed on Friday that Davison will be moved aside for 18-year-old Super2 Series leader Rylan Gray next season.

The axing came despite Davison, 43, being under contract for 2026 and team management having repeatedly insisted his position was safe.

Davison elected to split with DJR entirely rather than be demoted to a co-drive within the Shell V-Power Racing squad.

Although it’s expected he’ll end up co-driving elsewhere, Davison is yet to publicly indicate his 20-year run as a full-time Supercars driver is over.

There remains one seat unaccounted for on next year’s grid – the Blanchard Racing Team’s #3 Ford Mustang currently driven by rookie Aaron Cameron.

Davison is understood to have reached out to BRT in the wake of the DJR news, expressing a desire to race on full-time.

BRT keeping Cameron alongside recruit James Golding has until now been considered a formality, but the parties are yet to agree terms on a 2026 deal.

Whether that opens the door for Davison remains to be seen.

DJR only made its decision on Davison following the recent Gold Coast 500, delivering the news to the driver on Wednesday of last week.

Davison spent the weekend competing in the Noosa Triathlon, later declaring on social media that “I couldn’t think of a better place to have spent the weekend”.

It marked the 11th time the Gold Coast-based driver has competed at the famous Sunshine Coast event.

“Always a week spent with uplifting people in a positive and fulfilling environment,” he wrote in a post on Wednesday.

“I always enjoy switching off for a few days and focusing on pushing my mind and body.

“Fire is ignited to be the best version of me, remain positive, dust myself off and come back swinging in whatever I do next.”

Davison currently sits 19th in the Supercars Championship, overshadowed throughout the season by new-for-2025 teammate Brodie Kostecki.

Kostecki addressed DJR’s driver decision during the latest episode of his Lucky Dogs podcast, noting the uncertainty over the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s future.

“The opportunity to work with Rylan going forwards is pretty exciting for me. He’s young and I’m looking forward to mentoring him,” said Kostecki.

“But Davo’s been a great mate and great teammate as well, so I’ll enjoy the rest of the races I’ve got with him for the rest of the year.

“I wish him all the best for whatever he does next. Who knows, he could show up full-time next year or be a co-driver, I’m not really too sure.”

Davison will complete the 2025 season with DJR, with the upcoming Sandown 500 to feature his 600th career Supercars Championship race start.