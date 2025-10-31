The 18-year-old from the Hunter Region of New South Wales is currently leading the Super2 standings with Tickford Racing ahead of the season finale in Adelaide next month.

Gray is the product of Tickford’s academy system and in 2025 has combined a second Super2 campaign with three main game wildcard starts.

DJR elected to snap up the youngster at the expense of Davison, who is set to part ways with the team and secure a co-drive elsewhere.

Gray will join 2023 Supercars champion and 2024 Bathurst 1000 winner Brodie Kostecki in DJR’s line-up.

“Rylan has earned this opportunity through results,” said DJR co-owner Ryan Story.

“We’re investing in the future here. Brodie gives us proven championship-winning pace and pedigree, and Rylan represents our commitment to developing the next generation.

“This combination positions us perfectly for both immediate competitiveness and long-term success.

“We’re not in the business of coming second – we’re building a lineup that can win in 2026 and in the years to come.”



Gray has combined Supercars duties with Mustang GT4 drives across the last two years, establishing a strong relationship with the Blue Oval along the way.

It’s understood Gray pulled out of an opportunity to join the now Team 18-run Supercheap Auto wildcard program for 2026 ahead of the chance to join DJR.

“This is my dream opportunity. Brodie’s one of the best in the business and having him as my teammate will fast-track my development,” Gray said.

“I’m under no illusions about how tough my rookie year will be, but I’m ready to work hard and learn from everyone at the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

“I’m so thankful to the Doc, Dick and Jillie Johnson and the Ralph family for this opportunity.”

A DJR statement makes no mention of which driver will use Johnson’s famous #17, which has been run by Davison since 2021.

DJR’s move appears to have finalised the 2026 Supercars grid with two rounds of the current season remaining.