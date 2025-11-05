After joining the team in 2024 alongside Richie Stanaway, Wood partnered Kai Allen in 2025.

Wood’s announcement means wholesale change is on the cards at the Penrite-backed squad, with Garth Tander mulling a full-time move into broadcasting.

“I am so proud to have been a part of Penrite Racing the past two years,” said Wood, who brought up his 18th Bathurst 1000 start this year.

“Seeing the way the team are growing and to be alongside the team getting the Bathurst win this year are memories I’ll have forever.

“I was welcomed by the team every time I walked in the door like I’ve never experienced before and I’m very grateful for this.

“I can’t wait to see what’s next for the team and for myself moving forward.”

Wood and Allen combined to finish eighth in this year’s Great Race.

That was despite Allen twice being carted off the road – first by Erebus Motorsport’s Jack Le Brocq at Murray’s Corner and then by Dick Johnson Racing driver Brodie Kostecki at Hell Corner.

Grove Racing CEO Brenton Grove hailed Wood’s contribution to the team.

“Dale has been a valued member of Grove Racing, contributing to the progress of our main game drivers and playing a key role in Kai’s rookie season.

“His professionalism and commitment has not gone unnoticed over the last two seasons.

“We thank Dale for his efforts over the past two years and wish him all the best in the next stage of his racing journey.”

Among the replacements for Wood, and potentially Tander, could be one of Stephen Grove’s favourite drivers, Matt Campbell.

Although Campbell’s future with Porsche has not yet been confirmed, crucially, The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 do not clash with any IMSA SportsCar Championship events in 2026.