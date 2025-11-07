The Queensland-based Chevrolet squad has confirmed David Russell and Nash Morris will return to the team next year.

It will mark a third year at PremiAir for Russell and a second for Morris, who made his Supercars Championship debut with the team in 2025.

Both are set for new pairings following a double change of primary drivers ahead of the team’s first season under the leadership of Roland Dane.

Russell finished third in last month’s Great Race alongside James Golding and will next year link with Jayden Ojeda.

Morris meanwhile teams with Declan Fraser following his recent effort alongside Richie Stanaway.

“I am very pleased to be able to confirm that both David Russell and Nash Morris will be returning with PremiAir Racing for the 2026 Supercars endurance season,” team owner Peter Xiberras said.

“Obviously D-Russ has been racing with us for a while now and he is a fantastic fit for our team, bringing not only a presence which is great for our team morale, but also plenty of experience and valuable insights which have helped us to continue our growth and improve our performance on many levels.

“We all greatly appreciate what he brings to the team and how he works with all of us. We are really looking forward to continuing our relationship with him into 2026, this time as co-driver to Jayden Ojeda, who we are sure will benefit from his mentorship across the enduros.

“Nash ‘The Flash’ Morris meanwhile is a strong up-and-coming talent and someone who throughout the 2025 endurance season really impressed us with not only his skill, but also his enthusiasm, his dedication, and how he has fit into the PremiAir Racing group as a whole.

“It has been a pleasure to work with him this year and to have him continuing on with us for another year, this time partnering fellow young gun Declan Fraser, is something that we are excited about.”