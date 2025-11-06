Evans is out of a full-time Supercars drive for next season, his two-year stint in the SCT Motorsport entry brought undone by its move to Triple Eight.

That left the Kiwi as an enticing prospect on the enduro market, WAU wasting little time to snap him up on what it is billing as a multi-year deal.

He will replace PremiAir Racing-bound Ojeda which means he’ll be paired with fellow Kiwi Ryan Wood in the #2 Toyota Supra at The Bend and Bathurst next year.

“I’m really excited to be joining Walkinshaw Andretti United for next year, alongside Ryan in the #2 Toyota GR Supra,” said Evans.

“It’s going to be an exciting year that’s for sure.

“The priority for me in 2026 was to put myself in a position to win races, and the opportunity to partner with Woody and the team for The Bend and Bathurst was the perfect fit… it was a no-brainer, really.

“It’s a bit of a full circle moment as well, my first drive of a Supercar was with the team in 2018, there’s still a lot of familiar faces from that day that I know well, there are a lot of synergies with the team as well, so I won’t be walking in somewhere completely foreign which is nice.

“I’ve got two rounds to go this year, which I really want to finish strongly, but it’s awesome that a big piece of the puzzle is locked away for next year and beyond.”

The announcement also confirms that Fabian Coulthard will continue alongside Chaz Mostert into the Toyota era.

“We are thrilled to have Jaxon joining the Team alongside Ryan for the 2026 endurance season,” said WAU CEO Bruce Stewart.

“Pairing Jaxon and Woody brings together two talented young Kiwis who we know will be a really exciting combination both on and off the track.

“Jaxon’s success across multiple categories speaks for itself, he’s a talented driver who’s shown he can jump into anything and be competitive.

“We’ve followed his career closely, we’ve seen his ability up close, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring him into our family from next year… they will be a formidable combination.

“It means Jaxon joins Fabian to complete our enduro line-up. Fabian has done a fantastic job for us to date, and we have no doubts he and Chaz will be back with a vengeance next year, they’ve got unfinished business.”