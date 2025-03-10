The team has confirmed via a brief statement that it has split with Love, one round into the 2025 Supercars Championship season.

“At the request of Aaron Love, Blanchard Racing Team and Aaron Love have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately,” it read.

The team is yet to confirm Cameron’s appointment, although Speedcafe understands the 25-year-old will be at the wheel this weekend at Albert Park.

Love graduated to the Supercars Championship last year after a single season with BRT in the Super2 Series.

He finished as the last of the full-time drivers in 2024 following a campaign blighted by a series of incidents.

Amid widespread speculation that Love would be dropped ahead of 2025, the team returned for the new season with an unchanged line-up.

Another fraught outing, which included Love copping a careless driving charge for a crash with teammate James Courtney in qualifying, has been followed by a split.

Cameron excelled as a co-driver with BRT last year and also finished second in the 2024 Super2 Series aboard a Kelly Racing Ford.

He did not return to the Super2 Series this year and attended the Sydney 500 with BRT.

