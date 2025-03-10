Cameron steps into the seat previously held by Aaron Love, who has split with the team just one round into the new Supercars season.

Albert Park will mark Cameron’s maiden single-driver Supercars Championship event start and follows on from co-driving with Love last year.

“I can’t wait for my solo Supercars start this weekend, it was a bit unexpected to get the call-up but I am ready to get into it,” said Cameron.

“I know the team well from last year, I drove the car at the pre-season test and have worked with my Race Engineer Daniel Veronese in Super 2 last year, so feel as prepared as I can in a situation like this.”

Added team co-principal Tim Blanchard: “Aaron did a fantastic job for BRT last year and we are looking forward to continuing the relationship this year from the AGP onwards.”

While a BRT statement confirms Cameron only for Albert Park, it’s expected the 25-year-old will fill the seat for the remainder of the season.

Cameron has a pre-existing link with BRT teammate James Courtney, having driven for his karting team in his formative years.

The Victorian arrives in Supercars with an impressive career resume that includes S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship and Tasman Series titles.

He finished runner-up in the 2021 TCR Australia Series and in the ’24 Super2 Series, driving a Kelly Racing Mustang in the latter.

Cameron starred in his first Supercars endurance campaign last year, emerging as the fastest of the four BRT drivers at Bathurst.

He began 2025 with a return to open-wheel racing via the Formula Regional Middle East Series and was slated to return to BRT as a co-driver.

However, it was widely known that he was on standby to replace Love, who struggled during his own rookie Supercars campaign in 2024.