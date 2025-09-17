The laps at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit will mark just the second public appearance of the new Supra on track after its debut at the Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.

The Gold Coast 500 will play a pivotal part in the championship, acting as the opening leg of the Supercars Finals Series.

Supercars headlines the action with two 85-lap races, each 250km, across Saturday and Sunday. Race 1 and Race 2 will have its own Qualifying and a Top 10 Shootout.

After Sunday’s race, the bottom three drivers from the Top 10 will be dumped from the Finals Series before heading to Sandown on November 14-16. The champion will be decided at the Adelaide Grand Final on November 27-30.

At the Gold Coast 500, Supercars will be supported by Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, and Battery World Aussie Racing Cars.

Several sessions have been dedicated to the Toyota GR Supra prototype.

This year’s Gold Coast 500 features several off-track attractions too, including concerts on Friday and Saturday night. The Stafford Brothers and Brooke Evers will play on Friday while Groove Armada will play Saturday.

Coverage will be free-to-air on Seven and on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

2025 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 track schedule (all times local/AEST)