For the second consecutive year, Kostecki will auction off the helmet at Friday’s sold out Pirtek Legends Night at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa.
The helmet is part of a 16-lot auction, which is one of the best charity lists ever seen in Australian motorsport. The current leading bid sits at more than $10,000 for the Bell helmet.
The auction was launched online six weeks ago through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the Pirtek Legends Night, featuring Supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose tonight.
All proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.
The HP6 Bell helmet comes with an exclusive design, which has been brought to life by Melbourne-based custom helmet painting company SICLIDS.
The winner will also have the chance to put their name or company name on the helmet for the last race of the Gold Coast weekend on Sunday, October 26 and pick up valuable in-car TV air time.
The winner will receive two weekend tickets to the race, be on the grid for the Sunday event and have a personal “meet and greet” with Kostecki before and after Sunday’s race.
“I never let my helmets go, but this is for a great cause,” said Kostecki.
“Have a chance to own one of my race-worn helmets from this weekend, along with being able to have your business on my helmet for the weekend.”
This helmet will only be used for the practice and qualifying sessions and then the two races of the Gold Coast 500 before being handed to the new owner.
“Motorsport Ministries does an amazing job for our sport, and I think it is up to all of us to give back to our community where we can,” said Kostecki.
“I think this year’s helmet has come up a treat and has been designed with a real Gold Coast theme.
“I will be proud to be wearing it on the weekend and I look forward to meeting its new owner and hopefully giving their company or brand some real coverage in the race.”
There will also be the chance to wave the chequered flag on the Gold Coast’s Sunday race, buy a flag with the signatures of all the Supercars champions in the modern era from 1993 and purchase an original “extra” PIRTEK Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.
Tony Longhurst has also donated $5000 worth of lift services at The Boat Works as well as a rare 1930 AJS motorcycle from his vintage collection.
There is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate experience at the Norwell Motorplex, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private after hours dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.
Racing memorabilia includes a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty and Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.
Lloyds Auctions’ chief operations officer, Lee Hames, said the reaction to the second annual Motorsport Ministries auction had been outstanding.
“We are seeing some serious bidding already and cannot wait to see the final results for all the items when we go live from the JW Marriott on Friday night,” said Hames.
“The Brodie helmet drew plenty of attention last year and already I think we will see last year’s total of $A13,000 get beaten because the fans realise what a unique lot it is.
“We have so many cool items in this year’s auction and it is great to see so much discussion about the night.”
2025 Pirtek Legends Night auction list
- One-of-a-kind race-worn Brodie Kostecki helmet
- Wave the chequered flag at the 2025 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
- Exclusive JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa presidential suite
- Boat maintenance package from The Boat Works
- Return trip to Highlands Park and ride in Aston Martin Vulcan
- Signed V8 Supercars champions chequered flag 1993–2024
- Three-day on-track PIRTEK corporate and JW Marriott package at 2026 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
- Lunch with multiple AFL premiership player & coach Chris Scott
- Private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner for four
- Extremely rare AJS R7 vintage motorcycle
- Norwell Motorplex corporate day for 15 people
- PIRTEK Cup trophy signed by all the winners 2013–2019
- Shane van Gisbergen Sonoma pole-winning NASCAR suit
- Signed wheel/tyre from Marcos Ambrose 2012 winning NASCAR
- Stand on the start line for a Top Fuel event
- Private jet and corporate hospitality at 2026 Bathurst 1000
