McLeod will join Kohr Motorsports alongside Robert Noaker in a Ford Mustang GT4 at the Battle on the Bricks.

The Michelin Pilot Challenge features on the IMSA SportsCar Championship undercard and pits GT4 and TCR cars against each other. The 41-car grid features 25 GT4 cars and 16 TCR cars.

McLeod will be one of two Australians competing with compatriot Harrison Goodman continuing his GT4 program with CSM alongside former IndyCar driver Zach Veach.

The forthcoming event at the road course-configured Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes place on September 20-22 (AEST).

Countryman Broc Feeney will race in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with fellow Australian Kenny Habul and Canadian Mikael Grenier in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

It will be the second time this season McLeod has raced a Ford overseas after his Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational appearance, where he won both races.

It will be his second international GT4 start this season after a Toyota GR Supra GT4 cameo at Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

McLeod joins Matt Stone Racing with Cameron Hill for the AirTouch 500 at The Bend on September 12-14.

CLICK HERE for the Michelin Pilot Challenge Battle on the Brick entry list