The Tickford Racing driver will head to the United States to make his first Truck Series start in more than a year at Lime Rock

Foxtel has confirmed to Speedcafe that it will not be showing the Truck Series race on terrestrial television or its dedicated sports streaming service Kayo.

Foxtel and Kayo will have coverage of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday (9:30am AEST) and Sunday (9am AEST) respectively on Fox Sports 506.

“Unfortunately, we have a very busy weekend with live content across all channels at the time of the race (Sunday, 0300 EST) and will not be showing it,” a Foxtel spokesperson told Speedcafe.

Waters will be one of 35 entries in the Truck Series. He’ll have four teammates at ThorSport Racing in Jake Garcia, Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski, and Ben Rhodes.

The field features another interesting name, Jordan Taylor, who races in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Wayne Taylor Racing.

Sunday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock gets underway at 3am AEST.