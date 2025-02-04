The circuit has been flagged as a potential host venue for a second Supercars round in New Zealand, putting it up against Highlands Motorsport Park.

The venue is located on the fringe of Christchurch and has been host to top-level V8 racing and the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in years past.

The car club has released details, headlined by a 10-year plan, to raise $10.1 million ($11.2 million NZD) from 2024 to 2034.

The plan is being dubbed the Club Asset Rebuild (CAR) Project.

“We are excited to unveil our 10-year strategic plan, which will guide the Club through the next decade as we continue to race towards the future,” said Lewis Low, Canterbury Car Club president.

“Our vision is to create a world-class motorsport facility that is accessible to everyone, from seasoned racers to young enthusiasts just getting started.”

The 10-year plan features three stages. The first stage includes resealing the track, rebuilding the supporters’ lounge, addressing kerbs, improving draining, and upgrading flag points, lights, and cameras at the cost of $3.6 million ($4 million NZD).

The second stage, at $1.9 million ($2.2 million NZD), would see upgrades to the control tower to make more room for officials and volunteers. Changing rooms and toilets would also be upgraded.

The third stage would move the existing pit lane garages to the back of the pits. Those would be replaced by purpose-built garages, including viewing platforms and corporate facilities. That is projected to cost $4.5 million ($5 million NZD).

“There is essential building work to be done so that our members and the community alike, can continue to enjoy our Club-owned racetrack,” said Low.

“A donation to help us fund this much-needed work is an investment into the future of our Club, and we would be so grateful.

“We invite you to join us in raising the level of our professional Club to the standard it deserves to be.

“You can be a part of the future, and together we can ensure that our vision to be a world-class motorsport facility, for our members, motorsport fans, and the community to enjoy, can become a reality.

“If you’re considering donating to Canterbury Car Club for the CAR Project, you’re making an investment in Motorsport in Canterbury.

“You’re going to ensure that the Club exists for hopefully another 75 years, you’re investing in the heritage of the Club, the future of the Club, the legacy.”

CLICK HERE to read the full proposal