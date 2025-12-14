Many will remember Mostert’s mid-race beer guzzling antics as a light-hearted act, but the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver said it was a heartbreaking moment.

Mostert was in contention to win the rain-hit race before his engine cried no more during a Safety Car period on Lap 57.

After the Bathurst 1000, the #25 Ford Mustang driver went on a tear – winning three of the last seven races, and only finishing once off the podium.

That was in stark contrast to his relatively low-key start to the year, which he said was by design with a view towards the inaugural Finals Series.

All told, Mostert was crowned champion in a dramatic conclusion to the Adelaide Grand Final.

“For me, I always tried really hard, year after year. This year was a completely different format for us with the Finals Series, and I’m just so grateful to the team for having the mindset with the Finals,” said Mostert.

“We worked really hard from round one, we had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year, and trying to give our best shot come the Finals. You couldn’t script it any better for us.

“There were times throughout the year when you start to doubt the path that you’ve taken, but then when Bathurst came along and you really start to lock in on that set-up.

“Obviously, that for us was where we go to the Finals Series, but Bathurst having such heartbreak there, too, really brought the team together.

“[That was] two things for us throughout this year that got us to where we are today.”

Mostert’s maiden championship came in his sixth season with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

He joined in 2020 from Campbellfield-based Ford team Tickford Racing, joining the Clayton side most famous for its history with Holden.

A second Bathurst 1000 win came in 2021, though the championship continued to elude Mostert.

“I’m sure he was starting to doubt me, too, year after year,” Mostert said of his team boss Ryan Walkinshaw.

“You really see the momentum in the team, and we’ve been going forward and getting more race wins and getting ourselves a shot. This Finals Series has really played to our strengths.

“One hundred percent, the reason for the move was to be sitting here one day,” he added.

“To spend this amount of years together, it probably felt like it’s been a bit longer than what we probably would have hoped.

“This is just such a reward for all the guys and girls in the organisation.

“From the moment I met with the team and met a lot of people inside the team, it had such great culture already to begin with.

“It’s been a pretty cool journey so far with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“The reason coming to the team as well, to join the pedigree of drivers that have had so much success with the team, representing some of the amazing brands that are still with the team now.

“To drive like heroes like (Craig) Lowndesy and Glenn Seton that have represented Mobil 1 has been really cool for us.

“And for me, personally, just to look back on my career at the end of that, to represent some of these massive brands that some of my heroes have represented is so cool.

“To see Lowndesy down in the lane, I’ve always looked up to him. He’s been one of the busiest guys in Supercars for so long, but there is no one who gives back to the fans like he does.

“At the end of the day, we’re an entertainment sport, the last couple of years, and especially since ‘15, I really started to get it – those guys (the fans) are the fuel for me.”