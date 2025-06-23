The car’s left-rear wheel parted company 16 laps after a pit stop, which was later the subject of a stewards hearing.

Trouble taking the previous left-rear off in the pit stop led to its replacement going on the car only moments before it was sent out of the box.

It was alleged in the hearing that “during Car 6’s second pit stop the wheel gun for the left rear wheel was attached to the wheel nut when the Car departed the Pit Bay”.

Rule D11.7.3 states that “Each Car must be completely free of all hoses, tools, Team Members and any other equipment at any time whilst the Car is moving.”

Stewards reviewed broadcast vision and the team’s pit boom camera footage before clearing the team of breaking the regulation.

“The AR [authorised representative from Tickford Racing] submitted that the wheel gun was removed by the time the Car started moving.

“The DRD submitted that the wheel gun was attached when the wheel started to rotate but accepted that the Car had not commenced to move when the wheel gun was removed from the wheel nut.

“The Stewards find that on the evidence presented that a breach of the Rule as it is written is not established and decide to take no further action.”

Waters had started the race 16th and had been on for a top 10 finish before losing the wheel. He pitted and rejoined to finish last.

Team manager Matt Roberts confirmed post-race that losing the wheel was the result of the team’s pit stop mistake.

“We weren’t quite happy with it, on that second stop,” Roberts said.

“Unfortunately that’s what happened today, a mistake in the lane, so the team can own that one.

“We’ll go back here and regroup, look at it and analyse it. Ultimately, it’s ended Cam’s day.

“He was looking really good there at one point. We were hoping to get try and get him in top six, between six and 10, he was driving ripper.

“We’ll get behind it, and move on.”