Apex Hunters United, run by Triple Eight co-driver Scott Pye, has published CCTV of the incident, alongside Whincup’s explanation of what occurred.

Speedcafe understands the crash took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The post claims the team was alerted at 3:30am and informed “you might be the victim of a ram raid”.

“Never a dull moment here at 40 Depot Street,” said Whincup in the video, which features a white Nissan SUV.

“Old mate’s come up the street, hasn’t realised there’s a right angle at the end of Depot [and] fired straight through the fence.

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“Done an unbelievable job to miss the pylon sign and the fire hydrant.”

Whincup added the driver had “cracked his head on the windscreen, then done a runner”.

The team believes the driver was scared off by the high level of onsite security, which includes the CCTV cameras.

Triple Eight confirmed police attended the scene and that only external damage was inflicted to the facility.

Wednesday’s incident came little over a year after Triple Eight’s headquarters narrowly avoided damage when an adjacent building burnt down.

Triple Eight’s Red Bull Ampol Racing Mustangs and key equipment are not currently in the building as they continue the journey back from New Zealand.