The Supercars and GT squad’s primary workshop in Banyo, north of Brisbane, came under threat from a structure fire that destroyed the building immediately next door.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at 4:30am AEST today before 16 fire crews tackled the blaze.

The building was completely destroyed however all nearby buildings were saved.

There were no injuries.

“Multiple Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) crews are currently on scene at a structure fire on Depot Street, Banyo,” read an update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 7:45am this morning.

“Crews have worked throughout the morning to bring the fire under control, however smoke is expected to impact the surrounding area including Churchill Circuit and Depot Street for a number of hours.

“Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by, if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.”

Triple Eight confirmed to Speedcafe that there was no damage to its property.