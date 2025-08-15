The Bathurst 1000 winner will join a bunch of noteworthy players, including former Wallabies star Nick Cummins.

The ‘Tradie Dons’ will take on the Bluestar Bombers as part of the curtain-raiser to Essendon’s clash with rival AFL team St Kilda on Friday, August 15.

“I’ve been roped into my first ever Aussie Rules game,” said Reynolds.

“I’m pretty useless when it comes to footy, I don’t really understand much of it and before today I’d never even kicked a ball.

“I think I’ll be a bench warmer, but it should be a lot of fun. We had a massive laugh at training today with the proper football club, so I reckon it’s going to be a good laugh in the end.”

The charity match will raise funds for mental health.

“It’s all about raising money for mental health, so it’s great to be a part of that and have Tradie supporting it,” he said.

“BlueStar Global Logistics is on the other team as well, so it’s the Tradie Dons versus the Bluestar Bombers.

“We’re actually sponsored by both, so I might even do a cheeky halftime defection, we’ll see what happens.”

Reynolds had an up-and-down weekend at the most recent Supercars round, the Ipswich Super440, where he finished 24th, ninth, and 11th across the three races.

“We had reasonable pace in Ipswich and qualified okay most days,” said Reynolds.

“I got shuffled back in the pits, and in the first race I was pushed off the track and went to last.

“I was working my way back through but made a mistake on some oil. It’s been six years since we raced at Ipswich, and it turned out to be a pretty good weekend for us.”