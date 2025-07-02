DJR 6, the last of the Group A rockets built by Johnson’s team, was competing at the George Begg Festival at Teretonga Park in April when disaster struck.

Owner Lance Coupland was able to escape unharmed from the blaze, which is believed to have been caused by a ruptured fuel line.

The car, however, suffered extensive damage and is now undergoing a full restoration at Moselle Paint & Panel in Auckland.

Shop owner Steve Noyer revealed the project on the ‘Talkin Torque’ YouTube show he co-hosts with fellow racer Angus Fogg.

“We’ve been blessed and given the opportunity to restore this car,” said Noyer of the Sierra.

“It was unfortunately caught in a fire down in Teretonga a number of weeks ago and the owner of the car has entrusted us.

“We will take very good care of this car.”

Noyer said the restoration process will be documented on the ‘Talkin Torque’ program.

DJR 6 was run as the #17 entry for Dick Johnson and John Bowe in the 1990 and ’91 Bathurst 1000s.

It was also on the grid for the final Bathurst 1000 run to international Group A rules in 1992, competing as #18 for Terry Shiel and Greg Crick.

The car was purchased by NZ bakery chain owner Coupland in 2020 and campaigned in local events, with Bowe and Greg Murphy among its drivers.