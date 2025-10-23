The former driver, team owner and category promoter is being remembered as a hugely influential industry figure as well as a quirky, fun-filled character.

Garth Tander, who spearheaded Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Bathurst 1000 victory in 2000, is among many to pay tribute.

“A titan of the industry that knew how to have fun while being as hard as nails,” Tander wrote on social media. “Learnt so much from this bloke that I still use today.”

Scott McLaughlin – former GRM driver

Gaz – You were a tough bugger but you taught me how to be myself, to be comfortable with the media and the fans, to drive a race car without getting distracted by little things out of my control, to never give up.

You taught me how to treat the guys and girls on my team with respect and how to get the most out of them along with being tough. You made sure I looked after my girls and made sure I had a life off the track as much as I did on the track.

I remember leaving to join Penske, you had nothing but good words and good wishes for me, always keeping in touch and texting me the right stuff whenever you knew I needed it.

We regularly kept in contact and I’m forever grateful for that. If it wasn’t for Garry Rogers I wouldn’t be where I am today, he gave me and so many others a shot to make it, good or bad.

He loved a Jameson, fair to say I’ll have a couple for you today. Gonna miss ya, but I know you would be telling me, “Scotty – stop with the soppy crap and get on with the job right, good”

Until I see you again mate for a feed and a beer. Rest in Peace Chief Bro.

Dick Johnson – Dick Johnson Racing co-owner

Vale Garry Rogers. One of my great mates who Jillie and I knew so well as we came up through the sport together.

A wicked sense of humour (though you’d never have caught me wearing some of the get ups he graced us with trackside over all those years!) and a great eye for spotting and investing in young talent.

Scotty McLaughlin, Garth Tander, Will Davison, Alex Premat, James Golding, Jason Bargwanna and so many other drivers, mechanics and engineers owe their careers to Garry giving them a go and teaching them how to go racing, with no airs or graces or bullshit.

We extend our sincere condolences to Barry and the Rogers family at this very sad time.

Betty Klimenko – Erebus Motorsport team owner

Sometimes in your life there comes a person that you just bond with, someone who laughs at you and with you, a person who gives advice freely and lets you know when you stuff up.

This person for me was Garry Rogers, who sadly passed away this morning.

To be honest he was the only team owner who was willing to share, to give me the advice I needed, or in most cases cringed at, but he was always right , and he helped me through some tough moments in the beginning.

The motorsport world has lost a hero today, a man who spent his whole life trying to better the sport, who took a chance on rookies, a man who was part of the history of modern day racing.

James Golding – former GRM driver

Garry. You gave me the opportunity to make a career in Motorsport, you mentored me and taught me that life is meant to be fun. Your attitude is something I will always look up to and try to replicate every day. Without you would not be where or who I am today. RIP

Chevrolet Racing ANZ

RIP Garry. A true Stalwart in Australian Motorsport and an always bright and positive character in the Supercars Championship story. You will be sorely missed.

Peter Adderton – former Super Touring promoter

We lost a legend today. I’ve had a long history and a great relationship with Garry, going back to the Super Touring days.

Personalities like his are rare in the sport now. As far as I’m concerned, he embodied everything that was right about Aussie motorsport, tough, fair, outspoken, we will all miss you mate.

Mark Skaife – Supercars Hall of Fame member

Garry has been a massive contributor to Australian motorsport and Supercars for a very long time. A genuine ‘racers-racer’. He will be sadly missed by all. Sincere condolences to family and friends.

Leigh Diffey – international commentator

Garry has been a friend for almost 30 years. He is a truly unique human being and character – there won’t be another like him.

His wealth was disguised by his blue collar values and love of being a regular bloke.

His impact on the sport is simply immense and I am better because of him. I’ll miss our chats.

Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray – founder Speedcafe.com

Some days are worse than others. Very sad news. Garry was a competitor and character – always had time for me. Loved a joke and we would stand for ages exchanging cracking yarns!

A lot of legacies, but what he did for young drivers set a benchmark. A serious racer who didn’t take himself seriously! Perfect! RIP Gaz.

