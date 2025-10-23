Category CEO James Warburton noted the timely result following the death of Rogers this morning, aged 80.

Warburton has joined those paying tribute to the former driver and team owner, whose eponymous squad competed in the category from 1996-2019.

Rogers and GRM unearthed a string of Supercars talents, including 2025 Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander, runner-up Lee Holdsworth and third placegetter James Golding.

“Supercars is deeply saddened by the passing of Garry Rogers, one of the most passionate, loyal, and colourful figures in Australian motorsport,” said Warburton.

“Across more than five decades, Garry’s impact on our sport was extraordinary — from his own racing days in the 1960s and 70s, to building one of the most respected and enduring teams in the Supercars paddock.

“His induction into the Supercars Hall of Fame in 2015 recognised not only his longevity, but the indelible mark he left on generations of drivers, teams, and fans.

“Garry was renowned for spotting and nurturing raw talent. The likes of Garth Tander, Jamie Whincup, and Scott McLaughlin — among so many others — began their Supercars journeys under his guidance.

“His eye for potential, his belief in youth, and his trademark straight-talking humour made him one of the most loved and admired team owners our sport has ever known.

“On each step of the Bathurst 1000 podium earlier this month stood a driver who once represented Garry Rogers Motorsport — a fitting reflection of his enduring legacy and influence.

“Garry will be remembered not only as a racer and a team boss, but as a true character — larger than life, fiercely loyal, and utterly devoted to the sport he loved.

“On behalf of everyone at Supercars, we extend our deepest condolences to Barry Rogers, Garry’s wider family, friends, and all at Garry Rogers Motorsport.”

Supercars is expected to hold a minute’s silence in memory of Rogers at this weekend’s Gold Coast 500. Tribute stickers are also being prepared to run on each car.