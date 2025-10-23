The event marks the return of audio equipment specialists Shure to the entry, which has run a rotating sponsor model this year.

“This has to be the best-looking car on the Gold Coast, and that’s saying something,” said Fullwood.

“The team and Shure have done an incredible job to bring this to life. You really can’t miss it.

“It’s great to have Shure back on the car for Surfers, they’re the perfect fit for the event.

“The guys will have the tunes pumping this weekend, the BJR garage will be bringing the party vibes that’s for sure.

“We’re out to get some redemptions after Bathurst. That was a tough outing – so hopefully we have a bit of fun on the streets of the Gold Coast.”

Fullwood enters the weekend 17th in the championship and faces an uncertain future following news Cam Hill will take his place at BJR next season.

None of BJR’s four drivers have qualified for Supercars’ new Finals Series, with spearhead Andre Heimgartner missing the cut following a last-lap scrap at Bathurst.