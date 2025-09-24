The Albury-based squad has today announced its acquisition of Hill from Matt Stone Racing, the race winner to join in place of Bryce Fullwood.

The Hill announcement also confirms that Macauley Jones will continue with BJR next season, which means the squad now has three of its four drivers locked in, including the in-contract Andre Heimgartner.

That leaves the SCT Logistics entry, currently raced by Jaxon Evans, as an unconfirmed BJR seat for next year.

That charter is serviced by BJR, but owned by the Smith family, who has final say over who drives the #12 Camaro.

Hill’s BJR move has been one of the worst-kept secrets of the Supercars silly season with a long-standing expectation that his MSR stint would end after three seasons.

He will arrive at BJR with a genuine Toyota pedigree, having been a race winner in the early days of the 86 Racing Series.

According to Hill, reuniting with the car-making giant was a big drawcard for this deal.

“I’m really excited to be joining Brad Jones Racing in 2026 and beyond,” said Hill.

“A big part of joining BJR is its new association with Toyota. It’s a manufacturer that doesn’t do things by halves and has enjoyed great success globally.

“For me, there’s already some history with Toyota. I raced in the Toyota 86 Racing Series when it first started and won the very first race. This played a big part in my career trajectory.

“I also really like how [team owner] Brad goes about his racing. He’s been doing it for a long time, starting as a driver himself, and you can see his race team is really mature in addition to being very professional.

“I really like the culture the team emits and I’m very keen to be a part of it. Ultimately, the goal is to win the championship and I’d really like us in a Toyota Supra to be part of that.

“I can’t be more thankful to Matt Stone and the whole MSR team for giving me my first opportunity. We’ve done a lot together and there’s been a heap of growth culminating in our first win this year.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time racing for MSR, but hopefully we come out and beat them on-track next year.”

Brad Jones added: “I’m excited to welcome Cameron to the team for next year. He’s a proven talent in Supercars and brings a new perspective and experience to our driving group.

“Working through the process with Cameron and his team has been eye-opening to the passion and determination they have, and has made me certain he’s a good fit for BJR.

“We’re working through our plans for 2026, obviously we have some big changes on the cards so stay tuned.”