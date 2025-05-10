Toyota confirmed its new partnership with BJR at Symmons Plains today, adding the four-car squad to its two-car Walkinshaw Andretti United signing announced last September.

BJR’s current driver roster consists of Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans, who drives the SCT entry controlled by the Smith family.

Asked by Speedcafe about his 2026 driver line-up in the wake of the announcement, Jones said: “I’d love to tell you what’s going on, but it’s just a work in progress.”

Pressed further on the current state of play, Jones added: “I never have my drivers sorted out at this time of the year.

“Andre’s got another year of his contract to go, so I just need to work through it, and I will in time. But the truth of matter is this [Toyota deal] has really consumed my single focus for a long period of time.”

Securing the four-car BJR outfit may open the door for Toyota to introduce one of its GR Cup Series graduates to the Supercars Championship.

Sitting alongside Jones and WAU CEO Bruce Stewart in a special Symmons Plains press conference, Toyota marketing boss Sean Hanley underlined his desire to create such a pathway.

“When we talk about the six cars and the two teams that are representing Toyota, that’s six Toyota drivers,” he said.

“Now we know who the WAU is, and Brad will comment on what he’s doing, but we hope that the opportunity will come in the future [for drivers from] the 86 series to go into those teams.

“A bigger dream, and by no means an announcement today, but it’s a dream that I have, is one day those Supercar drivers, the best of the best, could have a look at our NASCAR team.

“That’s the university of motorsport. No other brand that I’m aware of can offer that right now, that sort of progression.

“That’s another reason why having six cars is important. It gives people six opportunities to be in the big game.”

BJR’s Toyota announcement comes on a day where its out-of-contract drivers Fullwood, Jones and Evans have all showed a strong turn of speed.

All three will start this afternoon’s second race inside the top 10, led by Jones, the son of team owner Brad, who scored a career-best fourth-placed grid slot.