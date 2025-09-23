As per long-standing speculation, Fullwood will part ways with BJR after a four-year stint in the #14 entry.

His seat is expected to be filled by Cam Hill, although that is yet to be formally announced by either party.

Hill’s impending exit from Matt Stone Racing is now official, though, that having been confirmed that earlier today.

A statement from BJR regarding Fullwood’s departure read: “Brad Jones Racing and Bryce Fullwood will part ways at the conclusion of the 2025 Supercars Championship season.

“Since joining the Albury-based team in 2022, Fullwood has been a valued contributor both on and off the track.

“The Darwin-born driver has secured two podium finishes, delivered consistent top 10 performances, and twice finished inside the top 10 at the Bathurst 1000.

XPEL Partners with True EV and XPENG to Deliver Premium Vehicle Protection Solutions in Australia. Read More

“Notably, Fullwood played a role in Brad Jones Racing’s most successful campaign to date, helping the team claim third place in the 2023 Teams’ Championship.

“Brad Jones Racing extends its sincere thanks to Bryce for his professionalism, determination, and commitment over the past four seasons.

“Further announcements regarding BJR’s 2026 driver line-up will be made shortly.”