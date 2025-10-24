The Monster-backed entry has swapped its regular #6 for #40 as a nod to sponsor Autobarn’s 40th anniversary year.

Waters is one of 10 drivers heading into the weekend still vying for the championship title as part of the new Final Series.

He’s won the Saturday race on the Gold Coast in each of the last two years and is eager to bound back from a disappointing result last time out at the Bathurst 1000.

Waters’ hopes of a maiden Great Race win were dashed when co-driver Mark Winterbottom crashed in tricky conditions prior to the halfway mark.

“Everything that happened at Bathurst was outside my control, there was not a lot I could do,” Waters reflected.

“So I’ll just move on, make sure we try and win this weekend and finish the year strong.”

Tickford is one of four teams with two drivers in the Finals Series; Waters currently fourth in the standings and teammate Thomas Randle eighth.

Seven drivers will progress through to the next round at Sandown either by winning a Gold Coast race or through the points standings.

“It’s great to have two cars in the top 10,” said Waters.

“We’ll be aiming to try and get both cars to go into Sandown, so we’ll just work together, like we always do, and make good decisions for both cars.”

Friday at the Gold Coast 500 will feature two practice sessions ahead of the weekend’s twin 250km races.