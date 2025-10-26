The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver used a mix of speed and strategy to rise from third on the grid to the lead, and then held off Broc Feeney in a thrilling four-lap sprint to the finish.

Mostert jumped Thomas Randle for second in the first pit stop cycle, executing a one-lap undercut on the Tickford Racing Mustang.

Polesitter Feeney though showed the way out front and was 2.5 seconds ahead of the #25 Mustang when pitting just under 30 laps from the finish.

Mostert was in the next lap and – in somewhat of a surprise – rejoined 1.5 seconds ahead of his Red Bull rival, who soon closed the margin but couldn’t find a way by.

The battle was interrupted by the race’s only Safety Car period, called to retrieve James Courtney’s Mustang from Turn 11 after it was nudged into the wall by Anton De Pasquale.

Feeney threw everything at Mostert after the restart, making major lunges at Turn 4 and Turn 11 on the penultimate lap – the latter resulting in contact but no change of positions.

Gold Coast 500 Greenroom Afterparty at Cali Beach - Sunday 26th October. VIP Booths available - Click here

Mostert eventually took the flag 0.57s clear to score the win from Feeney, while Andre Heimgartner narrowly held out Matt Payne for the final podium spot.

“Today’s performance was all the team,” said Mostert.

“They were perfect in the pit stops, they held their nerve under pressure, and I wouldn’t be in victory lane without them.”

Heimgartner had risen from sixth on the grid by running long in his first two stints, scoring a hard-earned first podium of the season.

Payne was an even bigger mover from ninth to fourth – taking that place with an impressive dive-bomb on Cam Waters at Turn 11 early in the final stint.

Kai Allen took sixth from Thomas Randle in the closing laps, while Will Brown, Ryan Wood and Aaron Cameron completed the top 10.

De Pasquale greeted the flag ninth but was relegated to 16th in the final result thanks to a 15-second time penalty for his nudge on Courtney.

De Pasquale was ultimately eliminated from the Finals Series, having dropped to eighth in points behind Randle.

Ryan Wood and Brodie Kostecki also bowed out of championship contention, having both effectively needed to win today following Saturday shockers.

It was another tough day for DJR with Will Davison 20th after being spun by Bryce Fullwood at Turn 1 in the early laps.

Fullwood later had his own spin at the exit of the first chicane and finished 21st.

Nick Percat was the last finisher in 22nd after spending time in the garage following a damper failure, while Richie Stanaway and Courtney failed to make the chequered flag.

The Supercars Finals Series continues with the Sandown 500 – which will feature a pair of 250km races – on November 14-16.

More to follow