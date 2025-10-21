Speedcafe revealed at the Bathurst 1000 that Triple Eight is set to expand to three cars next year, running the SCT Motorsport entry as a customer.

That triggered wild speculation as to the identity of the driver, with two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Mostert among those connected to it.

Mostert is believed to have a year to go on his current contract with Walkinshaw Andretti United, which will switch from Ford to Toyota next season.

“I’ve got really nothing to comment on other than I’m pretty happy at the moment,” Mostert told Speedcafe when asked of the SCT link.

The rumour was so prevalent at Bathurst that Mark Winterbottom even flagged it in front of his former teammate at the post-Top 10 Shootout press conference.

“I’d heard it before then over the weekend, but I don’t know, it’s a lot of rumours,” Mostert added. “It’s pretty interesting but every silly season is.”

Asked to clarify if he’s definitely driving for WAU in 2026, Mostert said: “Yes. I’m moving forward with Walkinshaws next year.”

While SCT is understood to have already sorted a driver for its Triple Eight run Mustang, there’s ongoing uncertainty over who has the seat.

The most strongly connected to it is 22-year-old Jackson Walls, who currently competes for Triple Eight in Super2.

Mostert meanwhile endured a disappointing early exit from the Bathurst 1000 with engine failure aboard his WAU Mustang.

The 33-year-old then headed to the United States to join Kenny Habul and Will Power in the Indianapolis 8 Hour aboard a Mercedes-AMG.

Mostert arrived back in Australia on Tuesday morning in time for a Supercars media event featuring all 10 Finals Series contenders ahead of this weekend’s Gold Coast 500.

“I feel pretty good,” said the Gold Coast-based driver.

“I landed back this morning at 5am so I’ve got a couple of days to get back into the time zone, but the last couple of nights I’ve tried to half change myself back anyway.

“It probably helped that we had racing from 12:30 until 8:30 and finished up on a Saturday, otherwise it would have been really, really tight to get back.

“Credit to Walkinshaw Andretti United for letting me go do it. They know I like to go dabble in those things and keep myself thinking about how to go faster in a race car.

“Sometimes you have to go do something different to find that and I think it’s really helped me coming into this race week.”

Mostert enters the weekend sixth in the standings, 118 points behind leader Broc Feeney following the Finals Series reset and application of bonuses.