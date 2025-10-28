As reported on Monday, DJR was docked 100 teams’ championship points for refilling the refuelling towers of both of its cars during the Sunday race.

Official documentation has now confirmed the team breached regulation D26.6.1.6 b), which prohibits refilling the towers during any race of less than 260km.

The same breach was recorded across both the Brodie Kostecki and Will Davison cars, netting a 50-points team penalty and $2500 fine per entry.

Refilling the towers creates more head pressure and therefore a faster flow rate.

DJR admitted to the breach and accepted the recommended penalty, which does not impact the race result or points scored by the two drivers.

Triple Eight was meanwhile stung $1500 over a breach of ‘pit discipline’ rules ahead of the Sunday race.

Several of its guests were observed to have crossed into the fast lane between the time the pit exit opened at the start of the reconnaissance lap and the last car passed the team’s pit bay.

DJR and Team 18 also found themselves in hot water earlier in the weekend.

The Shell team copped $1000 in fines for failing to submit control damper and tyre logs on time.

Team 18 was fined $1500 and docked 30 teams’ championship points for dropping Anton De Pasquale’s car from its jacks while the fuel hose was still attached in the Saturday race.