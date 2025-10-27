The move to dump the traditional points accumulation system for a format inspired by NASCAR’s Playoffs has attracted plenty of sceptics since it was announced last October.

Chief among concerns expressed by fans have been the relative complexity of the three-round knockout process and whether it will crown a ‘worthy’ champion.

However, following two Gold Coast races in which the elimination format contributed multiple storylines and added intensity to the competition, teams have sung the praises of the system.

They include Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw, whose squad dominated the weekend with Chaz Mostert but also had Ryan Wood cut from the title chase.

“I think any of the naysayers that were concerned that there wasn’t going to be any value to this Finals season, they’ve been proven wrong,” said Walkinshaw.

“It has added an enormous amount of value to the sport. It’s interesting, it’s exciting, it shakes things up a bit, there’s drama, there’s stories off the back of it.

“It’s good that we tried something different and one round into the finals, I think we’ve proven that, so far, so good.”

While the system marks a major threat to season-long benchmark Triple Eight and its star Broc Feeney, team manager Mark Dutton also expressed support.

“Clearly, it’s not ideal for Broc this year when he has had such consistency all year, but I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s good for the sport and we like the challenge,” he said.

“In the team we call it like finals footy when you come to this time of the year that everyone is stepping up, and the fact you have got 10 (drivers) this weekend vying for it is good for the sport.”

Ten contenders have been whittled down to seven after the Gold Coast, while three more will be cut at Sandown to leave a four-driver fight at the Adelaide Grand Final.

This week’s Pirtek Poll wants to know what you think of the Finals Series format. Vote now on the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.