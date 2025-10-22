An announcement from MSR followed Erebus’ confirmation of Le Brocq’s impending exit earlier this morning.

Le Brocq previously raced for MSR from 2022-23, scoring the team’s maiden race win during the latter season.

He will return aboard the #4 entry being vacated by the Brad Jones Racing-bound Cam Hill.

“Jack played a key role in putting Matt Stone Racing on the map with that incredible win in Darwin,” said team owner Stone.

“He’s a proven race winner, and he knows our team, our culture, and what we stand for.

“We’re really excited to welcome him back as we continue pushing towards the front of the grid.”

Le Brocq is also pleased to be rekindling the partnership.

“It feels great to be coming back to MSR,” said Le Brocq.

“We achieved something really special together in 2023, and I’ve always had a lot of respect for the team and what they’ve built.

“The progress they’ve made since then has been impressive, and I can’t wait to get back behind

the wheel and see what we can achieve in 2026.”

The deal extends Le Brocq’s full-time Supercars career into a ninth season, having debuted with Tekno Autosports back in 2018.

He spent two years there before a two-year stint at Tickford Racing, two years at MSR and the two at Erebus.

Currently 16th in this year’s standings ahead of the Gold Coast 500, Le Brocq’s best championship finish remains the 12th place he scored in that 2023 season with MSR.

MSR is yet to confirm a driver for its #10 Camaro next year in place of the retiring Nick Percat.