Waters in the #40 Mustang led Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood in the #2 Mustang, emulating his performance in Practice 1.

Third was Grove Racing’s Kai Allen in the #26 Mustan. David Reynolds was the best of the Chevrolet contingent in fourth driving the #20 Team 18 Camaro while Chaz Mostert completed the top five in the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang.

The half-hour session was blighted by two red flag periods. The first was for Bryce Fullwood, who crashed his #14 Brad Jones Racing Camaro at the beachside chicane.

The second red flag was for Brodie Kostecki, who buried his #38 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang in the Turn 12 tyre barrier.

“I just made a small little error and got caught out by the shade,” said Kostecki.

“Sorry to the boys for giving them some work, but the car is speedy. I was on a pretty good lap until then. We’ll get it fixed up tonight and we’ll have a crack tomorrow.

“It’s just cosmetic, so lucky I just got the end of the soft wall and it’s obviously done a front splitter and a front guard, but that looks like about the most of it, so we’ll see when they take it all off.”

KOSTECKI IN THE WALL 🤯 Join all the action from the @BoostAus Gold Coast 500 this weekend in our Live Feed 👉 https://t.co/mDWXIwVczr#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/4ksrFRSS8P — Supercars (@supercars) October 24, 2025

Practice 1 pace-setter Will Brown was only 13th in the #1 Camaro. He had two moments in the session, clouting the Turn 13 wall before a moment at Turn 12 in the final few minutes.

His Triple Eight Race Engineering teammate Broc Feeney was 11th in the #88 Camaro.

Saturday’s action at the Gold Coast 500 begins with Qualifying at 11am AEST. That will be followed by the Top 10 Shootout at 12:35pm AEST before Race 1 at 3:15pm, which will take in 85 laps of Surfers Paradise.

