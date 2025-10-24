Waters in the #40 Mustang led Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood in the #2 Mustang, emulating his performance in Practice 1.
Third was Grove Racing’s Kai Allen in the #26 Mustan. David Reynolds was the best of the Chevrolet contingent in fourth driving the #20 Team 18 Camaro while Chaz Mostert completed the top five in the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang.
The half-hour session was blighted by two red flag periods. The first was for Bryce Fullwood, who crashed his #14 Brad Jones Racing Camaro at the beachside chicane.
The second red flag was for Brodie Kostecki, who buried his #38 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang in the Turn 12 tyre barrier.
“I just made a small little error and got caught out by the shade,” said Kostecki.
“Sorry to the boys for giving them some work, but the car is speedy. I was on a pretty good lap until then. We’ll get it fixed up tonight and we’ll have a crack tomorrow.
“It’s just cosmetic, so lucky I just got the end of the soft wall and it’s obviously done a front splitter and a front guard, but that looks like about the most of it, so we’ll see when they take it all off.”
Practice 1 pace-setter Will Brown was only 13th in the #1 Camaro. He had two moments in the session, clouting the Turn 13 wall before a moment at Turn 12 in the final few minutes.
His Triple Eight Race Engineering teammate Broc Feeney was 11th in the #88 Camaro.
Saturday’s action at the Gold Coast 500 begins with Qualifying at 11am AEST. That will be followed by the Top 10 Shootout at 12:35pm AEST before Race 1 at 3:15pm, which will take in 85 laps of Surfers Paradise.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|40
|Cameron Waters (F)
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.5735
|2
|2
|Ryan Wood (F)
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.6193
|0.0458
|0.0458
|3
|26
|Kai Allen (F)
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.6225
|0.049
|0.0032
|4
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.6978
|0.1243
|0.0753
|5
|25
|Chaz Mostert (F)
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7297
|0.1562
|0.0319
|6
|19
|Matthew Payne (F)
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7509
|0.1774
|0.0212
|7
|38
|Brodie Kostecki (F)
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7816
|0.2081
|0.0307
|8
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.7956
|0.2221
|0.014
|9
|55
|Thomas Randle (F)
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.8161
|0.2426
|0.0205
|10
|18
|Anton De Pasquale (F)
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8441
|0.2706
|0.028
|11
|88
|Broc Feeney (F)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8521
|0.2786
|0.008
|12
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.8765
|0.303
|0.0244
|13
|1
|William Brown (F)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9940
|0.4205
|0.1175
|14
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1432
|0.5697
|0.1492
|15
|10
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1806
|0.6071
|0.0374
|16
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2539
|0.6804
|0.0733
|17
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2799
|0.7064
|0.026
|18
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2817
|0.7082
|0.0018
|19
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4586
|0.8851
|0.1769
|20
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4721
|0.8986
|0.0135
|21
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4837
|0.9102
|0.0116
|22
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5410
|0.9675
|0.0573
|23
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6238
|1.0503
|0.0828
|24
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.8177
|1.2442
|0.1939
