Earlier this year, Triple Eight launched the competition that awarded the winner $5000 in Ampol vouchers and a corporate hospitality experience at the Surfers Paradise street race.

Now the covers have come off the special edition scheme, which features a tropical theme.

Both the #1 and #88 cars will sport the new-look bonnet and roof for the October 24-26 event.

Triple Eight has ramped up its presence, with special edition Feeney hats by Locked Down and a Feeney mural by artist Gus Eagleton at Cavill Avenue for the driver’s home race.

A collaboration between Triple Eight and Culture Kings has also borne a limited edition T-shirt for fans, sold exclusively by the streetwear outlet at Pacific Fair.

“It’s always exciting to see the fans in the lead up to race weekends but this time it’s bigger, the whole city is getting behind the Gold Coast race,” said Feeney.

“It’s even more exciting being my hometown race that the fans and the brands we work with are making it extra special for the team.”

“To get the opportunity to add my creativity and passion into things like artwork, shirts and hats, designs for the car along with Will and the rest of the team is unreal.

“There are so many cool touches that you’ll be able to see looking around the Gold Coast and at the track on the weekend.

“Looking forward to racing on the weekend but until then it’s great to have moments like these happen.”

Feeney and Brown are both contenders for the Supercars Final Series, which begins with the Elimination Round at the Gold Coast 500 on October 24-26.