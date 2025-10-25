Wood made the most of pole position to lead fellow front-row starter Broc Feeney through the opening laps, but the advantage did not last long.

The WAU Mustang lost places to Feeney, Matt Payne and Chaz Mostert in quick succession on lap seven before being called to pit lane with what turned out to be a fuel leak.

Wood received regular service and was sent on his way, but was back in just laps later thanks to a mechanical black flag – this time required to go to the garage.

The cruel blow comes just a fortnight after an engine issue ended Wood and co-driver Jayden Ojeda’s hopes for a Bathurst 1000 victory.

“It’s just gut-wrenching for everyone,” he said.

“Two times we’ve been in a position, it’s obviously super early in the race, but I felt like I had really good car speed and unfortunately sometimes the world doesn’t choose you on a day.

Gold Coast 500 Greenroom Afterparty at Cali Beach - Sunday 26th October. VIP Booths available - Click here

“None the less the boys and girls are working overtime to make sure we get back out there. I can’t thank them enough, it’s just one of those days.”

WAU is working to get the #2 Truck Assist Mustang back on track to score points. Wood is among 10 drivers in the Finals Series.