A clip of the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver’s Saturday lap has garnered more than three million views across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

As of Monday morning, the footage of Feeney’s #88 Chevrolet Camaro has been reshared more than 1500 times and gathered nearly 10,000 likes.

Feeney’s lap, a 1:09.201s, was enough to qualify second behind Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood, who set a 1:09.159s in his #2 Ford Mustang.

“Mate, I don’t know what it looks like, but it feels out of control,” Feeney said of the Shootout lap, speaking to Neil Crompton.

“I’m looking at the sky through there. I hope it looked cool on TV because it feels ridiculous in the car. I had a crack, I left it all out there then.”

Feeney went winless over the Gold Coast 500 weekend, finishing runner-up the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang of Chaz Mostert in both races.