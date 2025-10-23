Reynolds will don a race suit featuring the printed physique of Tradie ambassador and former rugby union star Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, as well as a bright pink race helmet.

The latter is being auctioned at this link with proceeds heading to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, while the suit is purely about standing out.

“I’ve worn some loud suits in my time, but this one takes the cake,” said Reynolds, who recently had his Team 18 deal renewed for 2026.

“It’s the Honey Badger’s rig on full display, muscles, abs, the lot, and I’m just the bloke lucky enough to wear it!

“Tradie always brings a bit of fun to the track, and that’s what makes this partnership so great. Hopefully the fans get a laugh out of it, and we can back it up with a strong result on track too.”

Reynolds heads into the Gold Coast event full of confidence following a podium finish at the Bathurst 1000 a fortnight ago.

He’s also a two-time winner at Surfers Paradise, breaking through for a maiden victory while at Ford Performance Racing in 2013 and triumphing again at Grove Racing 10 years later.

“Gold Coast is one of my favourite events of the year. It’s a really fun track to drive — high risk, but high reward,” he said.

“I just love the event; generally, the weather’s good, and hopefully we can build on our momentum from Bathurst.”

While Reynolds is out of the Finals Series race, teammate Anton De Pasquale is among 10 contenders set to vie for the championship title under the new format.

Amid talk of team tactics coming into play, De Pasquale says outright speed remains the name of the game.

“Not sure how it’s going to play out just yet, but it’ll be exciting,” he said.

“It’s an unknown because it’s the first time doing Finals for Supercars, so it’ll be interesting to see what tactics and everything people come up with leading into it.

“Obviously, a fast car and being at the front’s going to get you to the next round. The sole goal is to win, but also to keep the show going on.”

Sunday marks Team 18’s 400th Supercars Championship race start.

The team was founded by Charlie Schwerkolt in 2013 and spent its early seasons run as a customer entry by FPR and then Walkinshaw Racing before branching out on its own in 2016.