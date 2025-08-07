The 2010 champion is in the throes of his final season of full-time Supercars competition and will bow out with the Blanchard Racing Team.

His storied career took him to Europe where he reached Formula 1 as a test driver but never quite made the leap to racing in the world championship after a crash put paid to those hopes.

Courtney returned to Australia where he established himself as a successful Supercars driver, debuting as a co-driver in 2005 with the Holden Racing Team before joining Stone Brothers Racing full-time in 2006.

He spent three years with the Stones before joining Dick Johnson Racing in 2009 and took a famous title in 2010.

His success with Ford propelled him back into the factory Holden fold with the now-known Walkinshaw Andretti United – a spell that lasted nine years from 2011 to 2019.

There was a short-lived spell with the Team Sydney-branded Tekno Autosport (2020) before joining Tickford Racing (2020-2023) and finally the Blanchard Racing Team (2024-2025).

Courtney’s 600th race start comes at Queensland Raceway, the scene of his first Supercars race win in 2008.

“It’s huge – 600 races – this is the first place I ever drove a Supercar, so to come here for my 600th, and I live an hour down the road, it’s pretty special,” said Courtney.

“I didn’t think I was going to make six races, let alone 600. It’s quite unique. I think I’m the fourth guy to do it, so it’s humbling.

“I remember Frank the Tank came out,” he said of celebrating his 2008 win.

“It was a big race. I think [Mark] Winterbottom was pushing me pretty hard all the way to the end. It seems like yesterday, but a lifetime ago. It’s a long time ago.

“Beautiful to be able to come back here. I think we’ve missed this event over the last few years.

“It definitely draws a huge crowd here with the park and ride. It’s V8 Supercars heartland out here, so it’s good to have the race back on the calendar.”

With age comes experience, and Courtney said he still has what it takes to be competitive.

Only recently, Courtney took a drought-breaking podium at Wanneroo Raceway at the Perth Super440.

That prompted tongue-in-cheek comments that Courtney would retire then and there.

“I feel I’ve never lost it. It’s good in my final year to have a burst of speed what we’ve had with the results with the third in Perth and fifth in Darwin and running really strongly at Townsville the other weekend,” said Courtney.

“It’s nice as the team, BRT growing, and to be able to leave the team in a much better shape than when I arrived. That was always the goal and to give a little bit back to Supercars because it’s been, as you can see, amazing to me.

“I’ve never had to work a day in my life and it’s quite surreal to be standing here on the eve of my 600th race.”